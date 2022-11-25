Europe’s most advanced Automotive Cyber Security hub launched in Sweden

State-owned Research Institutes of Sweden, RISE, launches Europe’s most advanced cyber security initiative dedicated to vehicle testing. RISE Cyber Test Lab for Automotive will enable the automotive industry to test vehicles by using the latest in cyber technology and the world’s most rigorous testing methods.

The Cyber Test Lab will offer a range of insights, methods and test beds in collaboration with world-leading telecom experts and ethical hackers. The partnership is unique in tackling what has become a key concern for manufacturers competing to build connected vehicles.

Pia Sandvik, CEO of RISE, said, “We are deploying a world-leading hub with several test beds and scientists together with carefully selected partners. We will address the burgeoning cyber threats around connected vehicles today and in the future. A single automotive manufacturer cannot work alone in finding ways to combat cyber-attacks. This must be done with the broadest range of expertise to ensure that the whole industry benefits from centralized research.”

RISE started its planning for a dedicated automotive cyber security test lab in 2021, following several high-profile cyber-attacks on vehicles around the world. The Cyber Test Lab will test vulnerabilities across key areas – virtual testing/digital twins, embedded software in-vehicle units (ECU), and vehicle cloud-based software.

Cyber Test Lab provides test services including simulation/virtualization, sub-system testing, semi-virtual, and full vehicle testing in controlled environments. It provides a complete chain of testing capabilities by interconnecting our existing Cyber Range with the automotive test beds AWITAR and Asta Zero. This allows manufacturers to stress test new technologies and products through the whole R&D process.

Tomas Bodeklint, Head of Operations at Cyber Test Lab, said, “It might sound controversial, but we firmly believe working with ethical hackers is critical in testing vehicles to their limits. The ethical hackers are selected partners from our existing Cyber Range in Stockholm. This launch of the Cyber Test Lab is especially important at a time when cyber-attacks and cyber threats against infrastructure and connected technology has become a fast-growing problem around the world.”

The European Union cyber security organization, ENISA, is already preparing EU standards and certifications in cyber security. With the launch of the Cyber Test Lab, RISE is set to become the leading European provider of test methods and research that underpins this certification process.

The RISE Cyber Test Lab will start advanced testing by the beginning of 2023. In preparation, pilot projects are already in full swing, simulating cyber-attacks on vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.