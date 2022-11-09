Eurogrip showcases new range of two-wheeler tyres at EICMA 2022

Eurogrip, the global tyre brand of TVS Srichakra, has launched two new products in the two-wheeler tyres segment – Roadhound, a sport touring tyre and Climber XC, an off-road specialty tyre at the 2022 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy.



The newly launched Roadhound, is a sport touring tyre with dual compound technology on radial rear sizes. The company said that it features enhanced grip on both dry and wet surfaces, and improves handling and comfort on both naked, sport and touring motorcycles.

Tyre profile, tread pattern and structure have been engineered to provide high mileage and performance consistency. The tyres will be available from early 2023 with a size range covering both radial and x-ply applications.

Climber XC, on the other hand, is a tyre for motocross, enduro and cross-country applications, designated for both leisure, training and competition.

It has been developed to provide excellent traction and lateral support on multiple surfaces. Extended tyre service life is ensured by a knobby layout and geometry boosting wear and tear resistance, coupled with symmetrical shape allowing for wheel reversibility.

Renato Zilli, Senior Advisor, Sales & Marketing, Eurogrip said, “We have strengthened our presence across the globe targeting the upper segment of the range”.

P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, said, “As we continue to focus on innovation and quality, we are elated to be here at EICMA. This is a great forum to launch our new premium products Climber XC and Roadhound and we are happy to showcase these to the global market.”