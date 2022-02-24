Euler Motors Plans Capacity Expansion, Plans To Invests INR 200 crore in New Facility

Electric Three-Wheeler Star-up aims to place 8500 units on road by FY23.

Delhi-based electric three-wheeler start-up Euler Motors plans to invest a sum of INR 200 crore to expand its production capacity from 350 units per month to 3000 units per month by mid-2022.

At present, the company is operating from an integrated facility comprising of R&D, corporate office and manufacturing in Delhi.

To further expand the capacity the electric three-wheeler start-up is scouting land in Delhi NCR reason said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors. He added, “since the whole ecosystem of suppliers is available in Delhi NCR. it is evident that we build our next facility in the same region”.

The enhanced production capacity will not only help to speed up delivery against this current order book – but also meet the projected demand from Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune.

As per the company, within four months of its launch, the HiLoad EV from the Euler Motors stable already has seen strong demand from both institutional and retail customers.

The investment of INR 200 crores over the next 12 months will be spent on developing advanced and semi-automatic state-of-the-art shop floors in order to drive up production capacity in its two existing facilities across Delhi-NCR.

It also set up a semi-automated battery line for its patented liquid-cooled battery pack technology. The new facility will set industry benchmarks in green manufacturing and sustainable processes that speak to the brand ethos.

Gaurav Kumar, Head of Supply Chain and Manufacturing, Euler Motors, said, we intend to design state of the art EV manufacturing facilities and build them both for scalability and also to ensure greater inhouse control over quality.

“From supreme battery packs, to further advancements in our products, our focus is continued innovation to match evolving business needs. As a responsible OEM, we are committed to sustainability and aim to have a completely green auto value chain, while adding multiple recycling processes on the shop floor. To boost our manufacturing output, we are creating a semi-automatic and futuristic shop floor that will set new benchmarks in the EV space.” he added.