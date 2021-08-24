Euler Motors bags order for 2,500 delivery EVs from three e-commerce brands

Image for representational purposes only

Euler Motors, a manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles, has announced that BigBasket, Flipkart, Udaan, along with some other e-commerce, hyperlocal and B2B delivery players, have placed an order with it for 2,500 EVs for intra-city deliveries. The companies will deploy Euler Motors’ EV across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai for their first, mid & last-mile operations. Deliveries of these vehicles are scheduled to take place in the next six to eight months.

The Delhi-based OEM is set to launch its first three-wheeler L5 cargo vehicle around the festive season. Currently, the company is already plying 300+ vehicles as part of a pre-launch pilot with e-commerce, FMCG companies for intra-city delivery in Delhi-NCR.

Euler Motors claims that it has already clocked over 10 million km and helped reduce carbon emissions of over 1,000 tonnes, which is equivalent to 1 million litres of saved fuel.

Euler Motors has demonstrated compelling advantages and a unique value set on these counts, stemming from superior technology, their design for Indian conditions and relentless focus on user experience, Hari Menon, Co-Founder, BigBasket said.

To cater to rising demand for e-commerce purposes, Euler Motors also plans to expand its production capacity. The company has already raised funds from ADB Ventures, Blume Ventures, Inventus Capital India, Jetty Ventures. Euler Motors also manages a network of 100+ charging infrastructure in Delhi-NCR to support Electric Vehicles on the ground.

Sujeet Kumar, Co-Founder, Udaan says: “We at Udaan remain steadfast in our endeavor to move our fleet to EVs as they are economical and environmentally friendly. The full-stack approach that Euler Motors has taken to help companies transition to electric mobility has given us a lot of comfort in day-to-day operations of our fleet.”

“Our vision is to transform the commercial EV segment and its impact on India and set global benchmarks. We will soon focus on expanding our capacity and footprint to better meet our customers in more locations and in scale expectations,” said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.