Etrio in partnership with Egreen Planet Solutions launches first dealership in Coimbatore

EV manufacturer Etrio has inaugurated its newest dealership by appointing Egreen Planet Solutions as its retailer serving Coimbatore and Tiruppur areas.

With this new partnership, Etrio is now present across ten cities in seven states in India and covers important commercial hubs like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and now Coimbatore.

Coimbatore is one of the most industrially developed and commercially vibrant regions in the country with a high concentration of small, medium, and large enterprises in textile, automotive, precision engineering goods, agriculture, and agri-commodities sectors.

This partnership between Etrio and Egreen Planet Solutions will provide the opportunity for these industries to benefit from up to 70 percent lower operating costs by deploying Etrio’s electric three-wheeler over IC Engine based vehicles and dramatically reduce their carbon footprint.

At the launch, Managing Director, Co-Promoter, and CEO, of Etrio, Kalyan C Korimerla said, “Businesses across the globe are now benefitting from Commercial EV deployment by reaping environmental and commercial benefits. EGreen’s focus on small and medium enterprises will extend these benefits to the businesses in the region.”

“We plan to expand our dealership network and increase our presence to over 20 cities in 12 states this fiscal year. We will also be diversifying our product profile to cater to our customer’s needs, these would include products with higher payloads, volumetric capacity, higher range, and other innovations to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers,” Korimerla added.