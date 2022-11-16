Etrio appoints Gopala Rao Uppala as CTO

Cargo EV OEM Etrio has announced the appointment of Gopala Rao Uppala as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Uppala is a veteran EV engineering leader having close to two decades of industry experience and expertise spanning EV Architecture Design, Electric Motor Design and Development, EV Powertrains, Battery Pack Design & Development, Product Design & Lifecycle Management and Vehicle Integration.

In his new role as Etrio’s CTO, Uppala will be leading the company’s technology roadmap for enabling next-gen EV products. Furthermore, he will be guiding and leading the technology teams at Etrio to provide a full stack of tech-enabled solutions across the company’s product portfolio.

Before joining Etrio, Uppala anchored strategic product engineering initiatives to support the growth objectives of several global auto majors like Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles (a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors JV), General Motors, and Force Motors, where he led vehicle engineering and EV architecture.

Speaking about the appointment, Kalyan C Korimerla, Managing Director & Co-Promoter, Etrio said, “We are delighted to onboard Gopala Rao Uppala into the core management team at Etrio. EV products in near future will combine the power of intelligent tech with superior engineering methodologies and therein lies our leverage. We aim to bring digital transformation firsts to the EV industry in the years to come, and to that end, believe Gopala Rao will help us give form to our product-tech roadmap.”

Gopala Rao Uppala, on joining Etrio, said, “I am thrilled to be joining Etrio as its CTO. Given the company’s laser-sharp focus on data and tech-driven product innovation, I am certain that I shall be able to contribute to Etrio’s growth story in the near future. I am looking forward to introducing new tech innovations and features to Etrio’s existing product portfolio, as well as simultaneously designing new products with cutting-edge technology at its core, thereby raising the bar for Etrio’s vehicles and enabling the company’s continued success in the EV-logistics segment in India.”

An alumnus of IIM-Kozhikode and a Post Graduate in Automobile Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, Gopala has, through the last decade of his career, anchored strategic product engineering initiatives across various companies to support their growth objectives.

On the other hand, Etrio’s vision is to “lead cargo fleet electrification”, that creates vehicles used in cargo and logistics designed to address the last mile applications of its customers in e-commerce, logistics, FMCG, farm-to-fork, waste management, and other retail applications.