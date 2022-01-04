ETO Motors to set up over 2500 EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR

ETO Motors will set up over 2,500 EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR. The company will install the chargers at malls, offices, colleges along with residential and apartment complexes.

ETO Motors, one of India’s leading electric mobility solutions and services companies, has recently announced that they will set up over 2,500 EV charging stations in the Delhi-NCR region. ETO Motors in its official press statement said that they have joined hands with BSES (Bombay Suburban Electric Supply) and Tata Power DDL (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited) to set up around 2,000 to 3,000 EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR within the next 2-3 years.

The company says that they have already set up over 30 MWs of EV charging infrastructure across the country. Moreover, they are looking at a horizon of 5 years to set up over 10,000 EV Charging stations in the Delhi-NCR region. ETO Motors says that its association with BSES and Tata Power DDL is in line with the company’s commitment to providing smart and affordable charging solutions to help India overcome its charging infrastructure challenges.

Commenting on the announcement, N. K. Rawal, Managing Director & CEO of ETO Motors said, “ETO Motors is delighted to contribute towards the National Capital’s move towards electric mobility, by being one of the empanelled players in this initiative by BSES and Tata Power DDL, which would be pivotal in ushering in the EV ecosystem.” ETO Motors’ appointment and empanelment by Delhi’s Distribution Companies (DISCOMs’) for the installation of subsidized EV charging stations was done for a period of three years.

The tender was floated by BSES Rajdhani on behalf of the three DISCOMs’ (BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna and Tata Power DDL) in July 2021. The Delhi Government has decided to set up a single-window facility and empanel vendors through DISCOMs’ for the smooth rollout of EV chargers in private and semi-public places. As an incentive, the Government of NCTD is also providing a subsidy of up to Rs 6,000 per charging point, for the first 30,000 charging stations.