ETO Motors partners with DMRC to deploy electric autos at metro stations

ETO Motors, a Hyderabad-based electric mobility start-up, has recently partnered with DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) to deploy electric autos at metro stations. The first phase of this last-mile service has been launched from Azadpur metro station (Delhi) to enhance the shuttle experience of metro commuters in the national capital.

What’s interesting about this initiative is that all electric autos will be driven by trained woman driver partners. The first set of 36 e-autos was flagged off on Tuesday and the company aims to have 100 such autos within the next two months. Moreover, to train women driver partners, ETO Motors has partnered with the Transport Department of Delhi, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and MOWO social initiatives among others.

ETO Motors’ Trilux 1.0: Specifications

The company will be deploying its ETO Trilux 1.0 L5 category passenger e-auto that gets a 7.37 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of around 100 km on a single charge. It is said to be fully charged within 3-4 hours via a regular charger and has a top speed of 45 kmph. The Trilux 1.0 also boasts of a topple free design and comes with an in-built tracking system.

Here’s what the company officials said:

Commenting on this partnership, Pavan Chavali, Managing Director, ETO Motors, said, “As part of our commitment towards greater gender diversity, ETO Motors has successfully trained 100 young unemployed women to drive electric autos in the 100% EV city of Kevadia (Ekta Nagar) in Gujarat and now we are going to deploy 300 electric autos at Metro Stations in Delhi in collaboration with DMRC in a phased manner, all driven by women driver partners to provide much required first and last mile connectivity services to metro commuters in the capital.”

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC said, “The introduction of these e-autos will improve the last mile connectivity for passengers of nearby localities. In recent years, DMRC has introduced many eco-friendly initiatives to ensure a robust last-mile connectivity system, which enables the commuters to prefer non-polluting public transport modes over personal vehicles.”