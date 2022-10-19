Essential to explore and promote alternative energy to cut dependence on fossil fuel import says India’s Petroleum Minister

India needs to cut down dependence on fossil fuel imports by exploring and promoting alternative energy resources said Chief Guest Hardeep Singh Puri, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister at the International Conference on ‘Biofuels – A Pathway towards Sustainable Future’.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in New Delhi. The conference was part of the year-round activities to promote ethanol, which saw participation from automotive industry experts, government officials, academia, and other stakeholder associations including the ambassador and experts from Brazil.

The government of India has mandated SIAM for taking promotional measures for ethanol in the country jointly with the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) as a transportation fuel. India’s Ethanol Blending Programme is being driven by the highest level of the government. The deadlines decided for all-India implementation of E-20 are 2023 for vehicles to be material compliant, and 2025 for vehicles to be fully E-20 compliant.

The Conference was divided into three sessions, with a Minister Plenary Session on ‘A giant leap for biofuels – Ethanol blending & SATAT Scheme’; ‘Improving the urban air quality– Environmental Benefits of Biofuels’, and a Panel discussion session focusing on ‘Trends in Biofuel Production – Maturing into a Biofuel Economy’.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM, CEO & MD, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles gave the welcome address and stated “Through SIAM, I am happy to note that the Indian automotive industry is working closely with the government as we transition to sustainable transportation through implementation of stringent emission standards and increased emphasis on alternate fuels. Biofuels like ethanol offer a pathway towards a sustainable future which includes clean air and less dependence on imported oil, thereby supporting a more Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that “Taking into account Amrit kaal: Vision 2047 goals, where we intend to grow our $3 trillion economy to $32 trillion, and therefore, our energy requirements are bound to rise to account for lifestyle, trade, and manufacturing development. Additionally, environmental conservation is also critical to our developmental journey. Under the SATAT scheme, many entrepreneurs have established CBG plants to produce and supply CBG to Oil Marketing Companies. With the assistance of OMCs and other enthusiastic players, 37 CBG plants have been commissioned, and approximately 9,000 tonnes of compressed Biogas have already been sold. In order to make decarbonised mobility a reality, Indian automakers must stay on the path of sustainability.”

The Guest of Honour, Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India, mentioned about the strong partnership that India has built with Brazil on the journey to ethanol adoption. He emphasised the parallels between the two countries and focused on the benefits that would accrue to India because of usage of higher blends of ethanol.

Atsushi Ogata, President, CEO & MD, Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India said, “Due to the advance information dissemination of all competitors in the market, customer in India is extremely aware about the performance requirements and environmental footprints of the products available to them. Customers in India will need a very strong assurance from product performance side and incentives from policy side for ethanol adoption in the complete vehicle parc.”

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, MoEF&CC, said, “Today’s conference, with a focus on biomass-based ethanol production and blending in the transport sector, is a step towards Aatmanirbharta. Sustainable mobility is critical for an overall low-carbon economy, including sectorial decarbonisation strategies and measures with the perspective of the Indian automotive industry. The government’s SATAT scheme envisages the use of low-carbon biofuels and Compressed Biogas production from farm waste/residue. Ethanol blending is becoming important for meeting GHG emission targets. The government of India is committed to attaining a non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 and further reducing its projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030. A successful ethanol programme can save India, foreign exchange to the tune of Rs. 30,000 crore per annum.”

Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas added that with the efforts made by government and energy industry stakeholders, the existing installed capacity of molasses-based distilleries had reached 426 crore litres and was likely to touch 1,200 crore litres for the effective target of 20% blending in gasoline. Like the plant inaugurated in Panipat in August 2022, multiple new second generation ethanol production plants are being installed across the nation.

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Hero MotoCorp gave a topical presentation on the different ways in which Indian automobile sector is gearing up for the incumbent changes due to biofuel adoption. Additionally, he focused on the customer experience in the ecosystem of multiple fuels and decarbonised mobility.

Dr S S V Ramakumar, Director – R&D, IOCL, laid down the contributions and responsibilities of OMCs in adoption of low carbon fuels. He also emphasised the information dissemination required for realisation of benefits for the farmers in biofuel economy. The session also witnessed participation from C V Raman, Chairman SIAM ENC, CTO, Maruti Suzuki India and Dr. Plinio Nastari, President, Datagro, Brazil.