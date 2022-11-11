Erisha E Mobility partners Germany’s Greenbox for green hydrogen technology

Delhi-based EV maker Erisha E Mobility has partnered with Germany’s Greenbox Global to establish Erisha Hydrogen India. The company said that the partnership aims to offer solutions for sustainable energy production, conversion, storage, and service systems.

While Erisha will look after manufacturing a range of hydrogen technologies such as hydrogen containers, ESS, Hydrogen Gensets, hydrogen vehicles, its partner Greenbox will give technology solutions and applications.

The company, in a statement, said that the technologies such as AI-based prediction algorithm developed by Greenbox and a verticalised business approach will enable it to improve overall Hydrogen production productivity by up to 25% in comparison to electrolyser installations.

This will enable a wide range of innovative business models for green hydrogen technologies, such as off-grid energy supply, grid balancing services, peak shaving and super fuel production, the statement added.

The technology for energy management optimisation can be used in Electric Vehicles, thereby increasing the use of renewable energy and lowering the energy consumption of the vehicle.

Darshan Rana, Chairman and MD, Rana Group, said, “Green hydrogen is seen as a key solution for reducing the reliance on traditional carbon-based fuels. While our company’s mission is to go for hydrogen vehicles, this partnership is going to enhance our plans to focus on the EV and hydrogen vehicles business,”

“Hydrogen is seen as a key ingredient in the move to a more sustainable energy mix, as it can be used to store and transport energy from renewable sources like wind and solar.”, he added.

Henning Heppner, CEO and Co-Founder, Greenbox said,” Our vision is to form a new way of urban living, communication and co-creation based on embedded systems and interdependence. The Erisha E Mobility- Greenbox Joint venture is going to stimulate the respective skills and technologies.”