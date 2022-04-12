Erisha Agritech Inks MoU With ARAI

Erisha Agritech Private Ltd., a Rana Group Company, has agreed with The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), towards the design and development of advanced powertrain systems and components for electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cells developed under Erisha Agritech Private Ltd. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked to this effect between the two companies.

Founded in 2019, Erisha Agritech Private Ltd. is one of India’s fastest growing agri-equipment and machinery companies and has brought to the market a wide range of agricultural tractors, combine harvesters, implements and other equipment and machines of the latest technology and energy efficiency.



According to Sudhir Rana, Director of Operations – Erisha Agritech Private Limited, “The MoU with The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is a major step for us, as it would immensely benefit the design and development projects we undertake. The concept of design and the development of advanced powertrain systems and components for EVs, and also hydrogen fuel cells we would work on would actually be propelled to a whole new level with the agreement. Erisha Agritech is happy to have the support of ARAI in our upcoming endeavours.”



As a technology company, Erisha Agritech had made a mark at the Krishi Darshan Expo, organised in Hisar in March, this year, by unveiling its fully indigenous electric tractors, and agricultural drones. Besides, Erisha Agritech had also showcased the fully imported Belarus tractor, along with an indigenous 50 HP tractor and a select range of agricultural equipment such as Paddy Transplanters, Power Weeders, Rotavators, and Super Seeders.

Erisha Agritech has also lined up the launch of electric L5 three-wheelers in the passenger, cargo and fruit vehicle categories.



Erisha Agritech also has a collaboration with an Italian major electric charger company, which will transfer technology to Erisha Agritech to set up the smart charging stations under various capacities.