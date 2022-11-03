eRise announces expansion program, targets over 200 dealerships by December 2023

Delhi-based eRise, the electric vehicle subsidiary of KL Group, has announced its expansion program ‘eRise Partner’, through which the company aims to expand its dealership network in the country.

The company, in a statement, said that it is targeting over 200 dealerships across 175 locations in India.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has plans to launch three new low-speed electric scooters in the coming days. At present, eRise has sold over 1000 e-scooters in its pilot program and aims to sell over 10,000 units by the end of this fiscal.

At present, the company has its touchpoint in over 10 cities. Further, the company said that it is aiming to capture business opportunities not just in metros but in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. eRise said that by the end of this year, it will also be launching its exclusive stores in the country.

Mithlesh Jain, Co-founder, eRise – Drive electric , said, “We have seen strong traction during our pilot launch of the scooters. We are all set to launch our products in the coming days, and to build the thrust; we are looking to build the dealer network concurrently,”

“We understand dealers’ challenges in this space, and our eRise partner program aims to address the same. We intend to enable and empower our partner network so that we can all grow together.”, he added.

The company, at present, manufactures its electric scooters in the 95,000 sq ft. facility in Rohtak, Haryana. It currently can manufacture 30,000 vehicles per year.