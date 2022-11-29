Enviro India installs 1098 solar panels across Delhi-NCR to promote a sustainable future

Enviro India, a Gurugram based facilities management company, recently announced that it has installed 1098 solar panels to date across its commercial and residential properties across Delhi-NCR.

The initiative has contributed significantly to mitigating energy consumption costs by producing 4,941 kWp units of energy per day. Enviro’s technical team ensured the panels were installed without a hitch.

Enviro India has also invested over Rs 5 Crore in various projects located at different cities in India. Looking towards future horizons, the firm has outlined plans to source the latest technology in batteries and panels from countries like Germany and Taiwan.

Ajay Kumar Singh, CEO & President, Enviro India, said, “Enviro has been installing solar panels since 2013 to help India achieve a low-carbon, sustainable future. The ideal geographical location of India makes it one of the leading solar power generators in the world, and we have leveraged this advantage to generate 1,22,23,305 kWp of electricity through our solar installations.

Singh also mentioned, “The scale of our operations gives us the confidence to pass on the cost-benefit to our clients and make it cost-positive for them over time. We look forward to offering our expertise to other organizations in procurement, deployment, maintenance, and operations of solar panels”.

As the world moves towards sustainable energy sources, solar energy is a viable way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and achieve self-reliance.

The company said, this initiative will prove greatly effective as India strives to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy in the perceivable future.