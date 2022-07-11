Entry-level two-wheeler sales pull auto retail sales down in Q1 FY2023

Auto retail sales in India seem to be on a consistent growth track when one looks at any segment on YoY basis or even MoM basis. But the ground reality is that there still exists pressure on the two-wheeler and the IC-three-wheeler segment. The segments which have pulled sales down for the overall automotive recovery and now also become a challenge for the automotive industry.

In Q1 FY2023, the overall automotive sales came at 48,32,955 units across two-, three-, four-wheelers, tractors and commercial vehicles. This translated to a growth of 64 per cent and 206 per cent over the same period in FY2022 and FY2021 respectively. But compared to Q1 FY2020, a pre-covid period, the sales were down 8 per cent.

It is interesting to note that while the positive momentum can be seen in the quarter thanks to a low-base due to Covid, the passenger vehicle and tractor segment seem to be in the positive even compared to FY2020, a pre-Covid era.

For the passenger vehicle segment, thanks to a bunch of product launches especially catering to the premium segment of the market the demand has been quite robust. In fact, several popular models are seeing a delivery waiting time ranging from few weeks to even a year and more.

With sales of 1,58,169 tractors, the rural segment continues to perform well and drive momentum.

In the commercial vehicle segment, there is a pick-up in demand, especially in the M&HCV segment, led by growth in infrastructure projects across the country.

Coming to the two-wheeler segment, while there continues to be demand for premium products, the area of concern has been the entry-level two-wheelers, which continue to make up for the bulk of volumes for the overall automotive industry.

Speaking to Express Mobility, Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) shares that the “Q1 of FY2023 looked better, especially for the passenger vehicle, tractor and improved demand in the CV segment. The M&HCV segment also started picking up pace, this was led by the growth in infrastructure projects across the country. On the other hand, while the three-wheeler segment has seen low sales, there has been an uptick in demand for electric three-wheelers, which is now contributing a significant percentage in the overall sales.”

He says that the industry is witnessing improved demand in the electric three-wheeler segment. “But the major area of concern is the below expectation recovery in the two-wheeler segment, especially the entry-level. Multiple factors have affected recovery in the entry-level two-wheeler segment. Lack of aggression from OEMs, hardly any new product launches, hesitancy among consumers to invest and own an asset, inflation as well as the increase in acquisition cost for entry-level products are some of the major factors affecting demand. We don’t see the situation improving for two-wheeler segment at least for a year,” shares Gulati.

Samkit Shah, Director, Jitendra Motors, a Nashik-based automotive dealer says that for Q1 FY2023, the retail sales have “kicked-off on a strong note, given the low-base volume of Q1 FY2022.”

He says that in the passenger vehicle segment the challenge was about the availability of products. But the supply from OEMs is improving by each passing month.



While Gulati maintains a cautious view on the demand improving in Q2 as he “does not see much of improvement as the month-on-month growth starts becoming slow in the July-September period. The festive season is the period when we see demand improving.”

Festive season may bring in demand

Shah maintains an optimistic view stating that with the rural sentiments being positive, the expectation of a normal monsoon, and the pent-up demand coming into play the demand for personal mobility will continue to grow. “I expect the M&HCV segment to outpace other segments in FY2023, followed by growth in the tractor, passenger vehicle, and two-wheeler segments.”

In fact, it seems there is a unanimous expectation of the passenger vehicle segment to report a record year this fiscal.