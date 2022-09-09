Enigma showcases six new e-scooters at EV India Expo 2022

Madhya Pradesh-based EV manufacturer Enigma has unveiled an array of 6 new high-speed electric scooters at the EV India Expo 2022. The brand also unveiled its prototype for EV motorcycle- CR22.

The company, in a statement, said that it plans to have its new range of e-scooters running on roads by October 2022. Enigma has unveiled the following e-scooters:

Crink+ – The e-scooter has a maximum speed of 60 kmph. The company said that the Crink+ can clock 120 Kms on a single charge and the li-ion battery can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours. The product is available in Yellow, Brown, Grey, White and Blue.

Crink Pro- The high speed e-scooter has a claimed range of up to 110 kms on a single charge, and is powered by a LFP battery, which can be charged fully in 3 hours. It can clock 75 kmph. The model is available in 5 colours- Grey, Royal Blue, Gold, White and Matt black.

GT450- The LED acid battery variant of the scooter can be charged in 7-8 hours while it will take between 3-5 hrs for lithium-ion version to offer a range of 135 kms.The e-scooter is available in 4 colours – Golden, Silver, Sky Blue and Grey.

GT 450 Pro- The high speed e-scooter offers a top speed of 70kmph. It offers a range of 120 kms on a single charge. The e-scooter is available in 4 colours – Golden, Silver, Sky Blue and Grey. Powered by a 2.4 KW battery will come with a FAME -2 subsidy of INR 36000.

Ambier- The slow speed e-scooter has a range of 160 kms. The model is available in 6 colours- Red , White, Blue, Orange, Silver and Grey. The product is available at a starting price of Rs 52,250.

N8 Thunderstorm- The electric scooter can clock up to 130 kms on a 36ah battery version, with a claimed top speed of 60 kmph. The model is available in 5 colours- Honda Grey, Royal Blue, BMW Gold, White and Silver.

Anmol Bohre, Managing Director, Enigma said, “India altogether is moving towards achieving a larger aim of electric mobility. The mission demands commitment from Indian players so that the sector grows holistically and a larger purpose of clean mobility is achieved.”



“It is important for people to understand how EVs are at par with ICE. This EV Expo has helped us to exhibit the innovation and technology, and spread awareness, thus accelerating the growth for everyone”, he added.