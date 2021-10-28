Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Enigma Automobiles has announced the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the Cafe Racer. Bookings for the Enigma Cafe Racer have commenced, and the motorcycle will be available in five colours.

Enigma Automobiles, an EV startup, has announced the launch of its first electric motorcycle called the Cafe Racer. Bookings for the Enigma Cafe Racer have commenced, and the launch is scheduled around Diwali this year. The Cafe Racer motorcycle will be available in five colours – Earl Grey, Military Green, Thunder White, RMS Red, and Log Orange. TAs per Enigma, the new electric motorcycle is designed, developed, and manufactured in India.

Powering the Enigma Cafe Racer is a 72V 50 Ah LifePo4 (Lithium Ferro phosphate) battery cell, which can withstand 5000 charge cycles. On a full charge, the Care Racer can achieve a range of 140 km while attaining a top speed of 136 km/h. The electric hub motor develops 7.5 bhp, and the battery can charge from 0 to 80% in three hours, while a full charge requires four hours. Enigma Automobiles offers a 5-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty for the battery pack.

Speaking about the launch, Anmol Bohre, the Founder and CEO of Enigma Automobiles, said, “When we started designing our motorcycle, our ambition was to create a motorbike that would serve as a powerful exploration tool but also balance the everyday commuting without breaking the bank.”

“Keeping that in mind, we are extremely thrilled and delighted to launch our first Electric motorcycle – Café Racer, which is advanced and capable. The vintage-inspired machine will offer the convenience of a commuter combined with off-road capabilities in a simple and affordable package. Our electric Cafe Racer motorcycles are low in maintenance, high in power and are as simple as possible.”

