Energica Motor to enter India soon, receives interest from several OEMs

Italian electric superbike manufacturer Energica Motor is amongst the world’s leading electric two-wheeler maker and plans to enter the Indian market soon.

In fact, in her first interaction with an Indian media house, Livia Cevolini, Founder & CEO, Energica Motor says “The company has received several interest from OEMs in India.” While she is tight-lipped about the OEMs, she says the two-wheeler makers are “well-established players”.

For the unversed Energica is a Modena, Italy-headquartered supersport electric motorcycle company. The company was founded as a project in 2010 by CRP Group, which works in the field of computer numerical control machining and additive manufacturing with advanced selective laser sintering materials.

Since the start of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, which was the new addition to the MotoGP World Championship since 2019, an all-electric motorcycle was exclusively powered by Energica. At present, the company sells four models to retail customers – Energica Experia, Energica Eva Ribelle, Energica Ego and Energica EsseEsse9.

While at present, the Indian electric two-wheeler market is dominated by scooters, the motorcycle segment hardly sees much traction, barring the exception of Revolt, Tork Motors, and the soon-to-be-launched Ultraviollete F77.

On the other hand, Energica’s electric motorcycle offering comes as a no-compromise mean machine, which essentially means that the products come with host of tech-loaded features, fast-charging as default, and can undergo the same endurance as its ICE-counterpart.

“Since the start, we never wanted to compromise on the product and thus we are not looking to enter the mass market or entry-level electric two-wheeler market. The technology simply is not there, and we don’t want to remove or compromise on any features,” shares Cevolini.

The Italian OEM has benefited a lot from its association with MotoE series, where the e-motorcycles go through extreme endurance, high performance and quick charging are an area of no compromise.

This is one reason that it is being approached by many players globally as well as from India.

“We have a couple of very big manufacturers (from India) interested in working with us and we have also some other requirements for our own brands from importers. India is a very is huge it’s the biggest market so we want to be ready for that. We don’t want to rush and make mistakes, so we are taking our time to be sure that we are entering the market the right way and also have the right partners.”

“You cannot go to a market like that (India) alone, if you are not from there. You need to have the right partner to be to have bigger shoulders and the good thing is that it seems that we like each other because we have many contacts in India and it is a really exciting partnership,” reveals Cevolini.