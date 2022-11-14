EMotorad Doodle V2 foldable e-bike launched, priced at Rs 49,999

Pune-based EV maker EMotorad has launched a fat-tyre, foldable e-bike Doodle v2. The newly launched e-bike is an upgrade to Doodle, the company’s flagship EV.

The Doodle version 2.0 gets tweaks in its design, a new high-capacity battery and a multifunctional display to keep track of rides and modes. This electric bike is priced at Rs. 49,999.

EMotorad, in a statement, said that the foldable fat tyre e-bike is suitable for city, adventure and sandy terrain that can be folded and put in the boot of the car.

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, EMotorad said, “Its tough exterior and fat tyres not only make it stable and able to ride on any terrain but also provides a flexible form factor that fits in the trunk of a car and fits riders of all shapes and sizes. It is a versatile bike with portability and power for both commuting and adventure.”

“We wanted to improve Doodle and make it accessible to even more people. For Doodle v2, we improved upon the ride of the e-bike and ease of use – we equipped it with improved pedal assist, better display and much more. We wanted to ensure that our users experienced a comfortable ride every time,” he added.

The newly launched Doodle V2 is equipped with 4 bolts in front for the Bucket Attachment, 4 bolts on the carrier for the basket Attachment, a butterfly handle for better riding posture and a rear tail light powered by the battery.