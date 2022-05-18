Embracing RFID in Pursuit of Manufacturing Excellence

By: Rajnish Gupta, VP and Head – India & Subcontinent Business, Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific

This has propelled the manufacturing sector to emerge as one of the high-growth sectors in the country by consistently contributing to the GDP and employing almost 20 percent of India’s workforce.

However, with continued lockdowns and labour shortages due to mass migration of labourers from cities to their hometowns, amongst other industrial challenges, the sector is still engulfed with setbacks including supply chain disruptions, raw material shortage, and more. While the Indian government has come up with several measures like the product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to combat the above issues faced by the Indian manufacturing sector, there is also a need for the industry to embrace emerging technologies as the Fourth Industrial Revolution starts to take shape.

While manufacturers can trace the inventory within their facilities using handheld barcode scanners or fixed industrial scanners, they must fervently seek other industrial solutions that can automatically locate and report on individual items once they are moved off the line, to the loading dock, then out of facilities.

Despite being slow to implement a barcoding standard several decades back, the manufacturing industry has been one of the first to implement radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for constant visibility of raw materials, goods, and totes in transit. RFID helps in removing any uncertainty about the status of each item and brings in more transparency in the supply chain ecosystem. It also makes it easier to confirm the right component is being integrated into the right product during production, creating serialised as-built records that can be used to quickly locate and pull non-conforming inventory.

How RFID can propel the sector

RFID technology has become one of the best-in-class inventory and asset management tool for manufacturers, as it provides the insights needed to drive process improvements and eliminate wasted motions, excess time, and errors in the supply chain life cycle. It also helps manufacturers keep tabs on inventory as it moves further downstream to distributors or customers. Tags can be read at dock doors or other key handoff points during transit and notify key stakeholders about the status of goods, pallets, totes and more. The RFID-derived data can also be used to automate billing processes, as it can serve as a delivery and quantity verification tool. There are also regulatory compliances benefits, as clean data sets are being sent to reporting systems in real-time.

Regain control over supply chain lifecycle

With fixed RFID readers installed, or workers equipped with handheld RFID readers, it becomes easy to recognise and report when goods come in, are put away, picked, packed, shipped, or even used. In industrial settings in which wide-area readers may not be the right fit, autonomous mobile robots (AMR) can also be used to read RFID tags, verify item location, and conduct physical inventory counts.

Whether RFID investments are made to help operations run more smoothly or improve inventory accountability and flows throughout the supply chain, the right implementation can lead to an increased level of customer satisfaction. Moreover, with RFID tags now readable on metal, liquid-based items, and cold chain products like frozen meat, there’s really no excuse to stick with the status quo – meaning the barcode. It’s time to take track and trace capabilities and inventory management to a more automated level.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.