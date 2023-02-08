ElectricPe launches free Charger Management Software

ElectricPe, the electric vehicle (EV) charging aggregation platform, today announced an industry-first move by making Charger Management Software (CMS) freely available to all users. This step aligns with the company’s vision to become India’s largest EV charging aggregation platform.

The need for a comprehensive CMS to manage, monitor and track charging devices will increase as the number of public and private chargers rise to 5 million by 2030 in India. This move will significantly benefit charger manufacturers and Charge Point Operators (CPOs), allowing them to provide multiple tariff options, control user access, and real-time energy monitoring.

Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of ElectricPe, said, “We aim to increase charging utilisation and ultimately better serve India’s projected 5 million public and private chargers by offering free CMS and encouraging more CPOs to set up charging points. This will help simplify operations, reduce recurring costs, and keep CPOs ahead of the curve with frequent updates and upgrades.”

Rohit Agarwal, CTO, ElectricPe, added, “The goal is to save CPOs from the tyranny of dealing with multiple white-labelled apps and offer them one industry-standard product. The CMS will allow them to monitor the chargers across locations, create various control options for different users and access a detailed analytics dashboard. In addition, CPOs will get a direct listing on the ElectricPe App, which will help them tap into the right demand stream, attracting more users.”