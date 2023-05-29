Electric vehicles use 11 different fluids, says Debanjali Sengupta of Shell Lubricants

With vehicles evolving and needing better lubrication to withstand higher temperatures and demanding conditions in India, lubrication companies are innovating to bring better products, be it in terms of lubrication or cooling. Shell, being at the forefront of this business, has come up with an array of products to suit modern vehicles.

India has gained traction in the automotive market globally, becoming one of the leading automotive manufacturers with carmakers such as Hyundai, Kia, and others setting up plants here. Also, with the industry’s shift towards EVs, India is giving other markets tough competition.

“India is an extremely important market for Shell,” says Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India. “We are bringing our global expertise to India, keeping the customer base here in mind. We are trying to bring products in every price point in India, and we are concentrating on synthetics, as that’s what the OEMs demand from us.”

Shell has its own Gas To Liquid (GTL) plant and through that, it is trying to bring its global portfolio to India. Last year, Shell launched the Advance Fuel Save lineup, which is aimed at everyday two-wheeler commuters, while earlier this year, the company launched products for BSVI vehicles. “We will soon be bringing in the HS6, which will target customers in another price point. We also have products for SUV customers, so we are looking at all the areas possible,” says Sengupta.

However, another key area Shell is focusing on is carbon neutrality, and in this aspect, Sengupta says the first area to look at is immediate reduction. “First is to avoid, then reduce, and finally recycle,” says the Country Head. “Our products such as the Fuel Save range are helping with an immediate reduction in emissions, while our production uses 40 percent solar power, which reduces the non-renewable energy source. This also extends to our logistics, where we look at more efficient modes of transportation.”

The final step comes in the form of waste oil collection and recycling. Shell uses recyclable plastics and eco boxes to package its products, which makes it an entire circle. However, the process of waste oil collection in India needs to be more streamlined as multiple types of oils are being mixed at the source itself, which poses a challenge for oil companies to recycle them.

Sticking to the eco-friendly path, Shell also has a wide portfolio of fluids for electric vehicles, which will be brought to India as soon as the market is ready for it. “EVs use 11 different fluids,” says Sengupta. “At Shell, we know what kind of fluids are being used by EVs, and we have the entire portfolio. However, the country needs to be ready before we launch them. We are already working with OEMs throughout the development stage, and couple that with our know-how in Formula E, Shell is prepared.”

Shell is currently partnered with Mahindra in Formula E and has products that are tested on the race track, ready for Indian roads. Testing fluids in race conditions far exceed road use capabilities, “So we know that these products have been tested in extreme levels, so it’s only a matter of fine-tuning them for road conditions,” adds Shell’s Country Head.

Another area Shell is working on is with battery manufacturers, as cooling battery packs is crucial. “The heat caused by batteries in EVs is massive and Shell already has a stronghold in the thermal management area,” adds Sengupta.