Electric two-wheelers sales up by 496% in H1(FY22-23), Okinawa tops the chart, Hero slips to third spot

As per the latest sales data, the booming EV industry continues to dominate the two-wheelers in terms of demand and sales.

The momentum in the overall electric two-wheeler segment continues. While on yearly comparison the total sales tally clocked a 496 percent jump at 2,79,594 units for the H1(FY22-23) compared to the 56,361 sold units for the H1(FY21-22).

On month-on-month comparison, the sales tally showed a 2.3 percent gain over the 50,508 EVs sold in August.

The H1(FY22-23) results see Okinawa Autotech enduring the first spot, Ola attaining stability while other key players like Hero Electric, Ampere and TVS indicate promising growth graphs in terms of year-on-year sales.

Hero Electric slips to the third spot after a two-month consecutive hold of the first spot. The sales tally in September accounted for 8,017 units of total sales compared to the 10,481 and 8,956 EVs sold in August and July respectively, noting a 245 percent increase in the H1 year-on-year sales.

Okinawa continues to remain the top performer and grabs the pole position. The two-wheeler manufacturer saw a drop in sales with a tally of 8,277 units compared to the August sales of 8,559 units.

The company, however, marked a 472 percent Y-o-Y increase for the H1(FY22-23) with a total sales tally of 52,234 units compared to 11,070 sold units during the H1(FY21-22).

Ampere Vehicle slipped to the fourth spot with 6,189 units for September compared to the previous month with 6,399 sold EVs. The company has picked up well, accounting for 1111 percent Y-o-Y H1(Fy22-23) sales accounting for 37,830 sold units compared to only 3,406 units sold last year in the same period.

Another laggard, Ola Electric, seems to have regained a stable position in the market after a consistent drop in sales in the past few months. For September, the Bengaluru-based company sold 9,616 units compared to only 3,440 units sold in August. The total H1 sales for Ola Electric stand at 44,791 units.

Company Units sold in August’22 Units sold in September’22 Units sold in H1(FY21-22) Units sold in H1(FY22-23) Total Y-o-Y growth (%) Okinawa Autotech 8,559 8,277 11,070 52,234 472% Ola Electric 3,440 9,616 – 44,791 – Hero Electric 10,481 8,017 17,711 43,389 245% Ampere Vehicles 6,399 6,189 3,406 37,830 1111% TVS Motor 5,297 6,157 6,968 22,363 321% Bajaj Auto 6,309 3,932 2,506 18,393 734% Revolt Intellicorp 2,584 2,557 2,150 12,289 572% Pure Energy 1,648 836 1,912 10,053 526% Being India Energy 876 751 4,911 6972 142% Total 50,508 51,679 56,361 2,79,594 496% Top 10 – Electric two-wheelers sales H1(FY22-23)

Ather Energy, securing the fifth spot for H1(FY22-23) sales with a remarkable 321 percent Y-o-Y increase. The sales tally stands at 6,157 units compared to the 5,297 sold units in August this year.

TVS Motors, with a whopping 734 percent H1 Y-o-Y increase recorded sales of 18,393 units compared to the 2,506 units last year. The company, however, witnessed a decline in M-o-M sales accounting for only 3,932 units in September compared to the 6,309 units sold in the previous month.

With an initial slow start, Bajaj Auto is also stepping the ladder with a 572 percent H1 Y-o-Y increase. The company sold 2,557 units in September compared to 2,584 units in August.

