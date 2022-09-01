Electric two-wheelers sales up by 13% in August, Hero Electric takes pole position

Electric two-wheelers continue to be the top segment performers as per the latest sales data. While most of the players have been performing fairly well, there exists a few who are left behind.

However, the momentum in the overall electric two-wheeler segment continues. While on yearly comparison the total sales tally clocked a 237 percent jump at 50,076 units, a month-on-month comparison shows a 13 percent gain over the 44,430 EVs sold in July.

Hero electric endures its first spot, while other key players like Ampere and TVS show the most promising growth graph in terms of year-on-year sales.

Hero Electric sustained the pole position in August with total sales at 10,206 units compared to the 8,788 EVs sold in July, noting a 16 percent increase in the month-on-month sales.

Okinawa and Ampere also continue to remain the next top performers for two consecutive months. Okinawa grabs the second spot with a tally of 8,554 units, up 6 percent from the July sales of 8,095 units. The company marked a 200 percent Y-o-Y increase compared to 2,855 sold units during the same month last year.

Ampere Vehicle, noting only a 1 percent M-o-M increase, stays at the third spot with 6,396 units for August compared to the previous month with 6,319 EVs. The company has picked up well, accounting for 703 percent Y-o-Y sales compared to only 797 units sold last year in the same period.

TVS Motors, with a whopping 865 percent Y-o-Y increase recorded Sales of 6,282 units compared to the 651 units last year. The company also accounted for a 46 percent M-o-M increase from 4,290 units sold in July.

Ather Energy has also ramped up the game with 5,239 units with a remarkable 306 percent M-o-M growth compared to the 1,289 units in July, this year. It is currently at the fifth position.

Ola Electric, meanwhile, is getting in a better situation in the market after a consistent drop in sales in the past few months. For August, the company sold 3,421 units, with an 11 percent drop compared to the 3,862 units sold in July.

Another laggard, Bajaj Auto is also stepping the ladder with a 225 percent Y-o-Y increase. The company sold 2,554 units in August compared to 796 units in the same month last year. In terms of M-o-M sales, Bajaj Auto, securing the seventh spot, marked a 5 percent increase compared to the 2,437 units sold last month.