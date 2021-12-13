Electric two-wheeler startup, Oben EV raises over ₹11 crore from We Founder Circle

Oben EV has raised over ₹11 crore in a seed round from We Founder Circle and others. The brand is developing new electric two-wheelers in-house with indigenously developed components to deliver high-quality products.

Oben EV, an indigenous EV start-up, has raised over ₹11 crore in a seed round from We Founder Circle and others. The seed round investment saw participation from notable investors at We Founder Circle, Rakesh Somani, Co-founder of Life Element, Gaurav Juneja – Serial investor, Eminent Cars, Siddharth Shah, Managing Director, Rajesh Motors, and other prominent angels like Sumeet Pathak, Dr Milan Modi, veteran technologist Dr Aloknath.

Oben is working to develop its first make in India electric bike which runs for 200 km on a single charge clocking a top speed of 100km/h. The company claims that “It’s the industry-first 100 Percent make in India unit of the electric bike by a homegrown brand.” The product has the best balance between providing the longest range at the highest performance in its segment with a focus on style, reliability, and agility. This is being achieved through 16+ patented innovations ranging across improving product performance, customer experience, and data analytics.

Oben EV team will utilize the newly raised funds to launch their product in the market, accelerate new product development, and expand experience centres, as it looks to bolster its expansion plans.

The company is looking to launch its first product, a performance electric two-wheeler in March 2022. With the make in India and made for India approach, Oben aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by making them more accessible, affordable, and secure. The startup plans to bring four new homegrown products over the next 2 years in various segments to become a leader in the electric two-wheeler industry.

Commenting on the Investment, Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle said, “EV is at the cusp of the early-adopter phase in India – and we all know that the real opportunity will be in electric two-wheelers. I believe in supporting clean-energy start-ups with innovation like OBEN EV that will create a positive impact on many aspects – like mass mobility, clean environment, and overall conservation of ecosystem. What we need today is the smooth shift to EV. Oben EV will be one of those start-ups that will set the right standards for the EV industry to grow in India.

“We are very excited to raise the seed round as this fund will help us enter the market with the first completely homegrown and indigenously developed performance motorcycle and deliver our first set of vehicles to the customers in the next 6 months”, says Madhumita Agarwal, Co-founder, Oben EV.

“India’s urban population is rapidly moving in the direction of electrifying mobility. This coupled with additional support from the government is set to bolster the growth of a booming electric vehicle market in India. We believe that Oben EV’s innovative design and engineering will not just bring customers on board and convince them to adopt new technology but will further stimulate and strengthen the EV startup ecosystem in India”, says Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder & CEO, We Founder Circle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.