Electric One, EV super stores partners with TelioEV

TelioEV, an Electric vehicle charging network provider has announced the partnership with Electric One- India’s EV Super Stores to develop a specially curated Mobile Application for Electric One with many advanced features.

Under the Partnership, TelioEV will offer features like charger locator, Vehicle registration with Dealer name, Reward point based on Kilometer running, Push Notifications for Offers alerts, Service camp, Service reminders, In-built Test Drive request on the app for Electric One customers. The App is customized as per Electric One’s Brand guidelines and needs. Electric One has 93 stores across 18 states in India..

TelioEV is a start-up powered by Telio Labs, a green tech innovation company with a focus on utilizing Technology for Sustainability. TelioEV aims to solve these challenges, and provides SAAS solutions for EV charging management. TelioEV’s SAAS solution enables EV Charger manufacturers and Charge point operators to get max ROI on their charging Infrastructure, attract more EV users and manage their EV charger network.

TelioEV said it also has future plans to enhance these features as per the growth in the EV industry and make EV Easier for all. The companies plan on providing the best Electric Vehicles for users and advancing the technology that supports the use of EV Easily.

Amit Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TelioEV said, “Electric One and TelioEV partnership will help us delight our esteemed customers with cutting edge technological solutions which will have custom built features built around the entire EV ecosystem. TelioEV Joins Electric One – Where technology meets India’s largest EV Super Stores.”

Dheeraj Tripathi, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Electric One said, ‘We believe that EV adoption is directly related to how convenient EVs are for their long-term use, and this collaboration with TelioEV will go a long way to make that possible.”

TelioEV and Electric One aim to bring solutions that help people adopt EVs with reason and ease and keep expanding to more markets to increase the EV adoption rate across the country. Electric One and TelioEV will also be doing many activities in schools and colleges for the awareness and education of EVs.

TelioEV has been awarded as ‘Best EV Software Developer of the Year at EV India 2022 Expo, Greater Noida.