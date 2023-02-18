Electric Mobility: The Rise, Challenges and Future of the Sector

Due to their promotion as the mobility of the future, electric vehicles (EVs) are currently the blue-eyed boys of the global automotive industry. Although battery-powered vehicles are by no means a new invention, they have only recently been able to make a significant global impact. The Indian government has been encouraging the use of electric vehicles by offering incentives to both consumers and manufacturers. As it works to realise its “zero-emission by 2070” dream, the central government has focused on electric mobility and allocated resources in that direction.

The Rise of the EV Era in India



In the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for EVs. The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road increased by 422 percent for two-wheelers between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, 75 percent for three-wheelers, and 230 percent for four-wheelers, according to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, who made this claim in Parliament in March of last year. The number of electric buses also increased by more than 1,200 percent during that time.

This has been made possible as a result of deliberate efforts made by both the federal and state governments. State governments are attempting to do the same by introducing dedicated EV policies, while the federal government has been attempting to do so by introducing the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

As per a recently published report, the EV market in India is expected to be worth at least Rs 475 billion by 2025, making it the largest untapped EV market in the world. The numbers suggest that battery-powered vehicles have penetrated all segments, with the two-wheeler segment seeing the biggest influx of electric vehicles in the recent past.

It is safe to predict that mass adoption of electric vehicles in the near future will take place primarily in the two-wheeler space, since they are affordable and technically more adept at deriving energy from a battery as compared to other vehicle segments. Two-wheelers also have a wider reach in various economic strata of society, thus making them an obvious choice. However, with mass adoption of EV, it also gets extremely important for EV manufacturers to educate their users about the myths and practices of EV adoption as well as safety measures to keep in mind while operating EVs and batteries.

New Battery Safety Norms



A stronger emphasis should be placed on developing a reliable EV charging infrastructure and implementing cutting-edge technologies to make the batteries more dependable and long-lasting if the nation is to experience a rapid adoption of clean and green mobility. Because of this, the government’s initiative to implement new measures to improve battery standards is beneficial to both manufacturers and consumers.

The modifications include safety standards for battery cells, battery management systems, on-board chargers, battery pack designs, thermal propagation from internal cell short circuits that result in fire, etc. The ministry of road and transport is also seeking recommendations from all interested parties in order to develop a more secure and environmentally friendly mobility infrastructure in the country.

Benefits of EVs over other Automobiles



By using electricity rather than fossil fuels to power their transportation, electric vehicles (EVs) aid in the mitigation of climate change. By choosing to drive sustainably, individuals make sustainable decisions. EV sales have increased at previously unheard-of rates over the years. People can switch to electric vehicles more easily if they have access to charging stations.

In turn, expanding the EV charging network promotes environmentally friendly decisions. In order to cut emissions and reliance on fossil fuels for electricity, charging stations can operate on renewable energy. Consumers can lower their total cost of ownership and lessen their carbon footprint by switching to electric vehicles. This in turn contributes to the long-term sustainability of a nation’s development.

Future of Battery Swapping



The widespread adoption of electric vehicles will depend in large part on the ability to swap out batteries. Since EVs can now be purchased without batteries, their price will be comparable to that of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. The federal government and numerous state governments are working to help BSS become widespread in the nation. For the same, the Delhi government provides discounted rental leases. Numerous startups and established businesses have chosen to enter the battery swapping market.

The number of BSS is anticipated to reach thousands by the end of 2022, so there will likely be one nearby wherever a vehicle is. With investments pouring into the industry and the government expected to announce more supportive EV and battery swapping measures, electric mobility is now poised to take centre stage in India.

Vision for the Future

Another historic year has passed for electric vehicle markets and technologies, with significant policies, sales growth, developments, and market-breaking models on the horizon. In 2022, EV sales have given the Indian market’s acceptance of all EVs much-needed validation. Due to their benefits, EVs are not only in high demand, but the Indian government has done a great job of supporting the growth of EV production and demand.



Written by MS Chugh, Founder & Chairman of Aponyx EV