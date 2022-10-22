The Renault Group’s third quarter revenue grew 20.5 percent compared to 2021 Q3 at 9.8 billion euro on the back of new launches and electric focus in key markets. The Group’s automotive revenue alone reached 9 billion euro, up 21.7 percent supported by the Group’s worldwide sales rising to 481,000 vehicles in Q3.

The Renault Group is further accelerating its value-focused commercial policy initiated in 2020 Q3 and the positive price effect of 12.8 points over the quarter accounted for best-ever historic performance. Among the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom), the share of sales to retail customers represented 70 percent in 2022 Q3 (vs 64% in 2021).

Renault confirmed its position as a leading player in electric and hybrid mobility. The brand is strengthening its position in Europe in the electrified market with the E-tech range, which represents 38 percent of its passenger car sales over the first 9 months of the year, up 12 points versus 2021, in a market that is 28% electrified.

The Megane E-tech Electric has already registered more than 37,000 orders since its launch in Q2. The hybrid range (HEV and PHEV), consisting of Renault Clio, Renault Captur, Renault Arkana and Renault Megane, grew by 34 percent compared to 2021 Q3.



The company plans to strengthen the hybrid range by the end of the year, with the launch of Austral in Spain and France, then in early 2023 in other European countries. On an international level, the brand is pursuing its policy of value creation and electrification, notably with the launch of the Renault E-tech range in Latin America in the first half of 2023.

Dacia continues to enjoy strong success driven by its best-selling sales to retail customers in Europe. Sandero remains the best-selling vehicle to retail customers in Europe and Duster has reached 2 million sales since its launch.

The Dacia Spring 100% electric has more than 45,000 orders in Europe in 2022 and is the best-selling electric vehicle to retail customers in France and the 3rd best-selling electric vehicle to retail customers in Europe.

Dacia Jogger is a success with more than 65,000 orders in 2022 and a mix of more than 60% on the higher versions. All models, ordered from June 16, 2022, are with the new brand identity presented to the public at the Paris Motor Show.

Alpine has been very successful with orders up 68% since the beginning of the year, of which 78% are on high versions, and whose limited editions are very successful.

The Group’s order book in Europe remains at a historic level: at the end of September, it was stable in volume compared to the end of June.

Speaking about the company’s performance, Thierry Piéton, Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group said, “The growth of the activity in the 3rd quarter continues to reflect our commercial policy focused on value, set up for 2 years now: improvement of the pricing policy, optimization of commercial discounts and priority to the most profitable channels. The Group is also beginning to benefit from the renewal of the range with the promising start of Renault Megane E-tech Electric and the successful launch of Dacia Jogger.These are all levers that improve the Group’s competitiveness and will enable us to achieve our 2022 objectives.”





As a result of the agreements to sell 100 percent of Renault Group’s shares in Renault Russia to the City of Moscow and its 67.69 percent stake in AVTOVAZ to NAMI (the central institute for research and development of automobiles and engines) announced on May 16, 2022, the Russian activities were deconsolidated in Renault Group’s financial statement.