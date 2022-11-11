Electric buses need to make economic sense for mass adoption

The race to net zero is getting fast and furious and the transportation sector plays a key role in it, accounting for nearly 14 percent of emission in the Indian context. It is a no brainer that a majority of that is road transport and of course buses are the point of highest impact. But just manufacturing electric buses may not solve the problem. From affordable running cost to comfortable rides it is the complete package that India needs.

While the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 got underway earlier this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on November 6, Convergence Energy Services (CESL) MD and CEO Mahua Acharya believes, “We are making unprecedented progress, you know, it’s unheard of to have a tender for 5500 electric buses. A number of states have expressed the demand to move over to electric and there’s a lot of demand coming in.”

Convergence Energy Services (CESL) MD and CEO Mahua Acharya says electric buses need to offer comfort at par with a car to hasten the transition to shared mobility and cut down emission significantly.

She is referring to the first tender floated by CESL for deployment of 5690 electric buses in September under the National Electric Bus Programme which aims country-wide deployment of 50,000 electric buses. This followed the success of a tender for 5,450 electric buses earlier in January. Acharya believes while it may “take some time to find a business model that suits India’s needs but there’s no there’s no shortage in desire. I am confident that the target we have set for 2030 -which is 30 percent of all wheels have to be electric by 2030 -we’ll get there, certainly for buses and we may even surpass it with regard to buses.”

But when one is looking at creating a bigger pie for shared mobility and bringing down the individual emission rates, it is not enough to be “only focused on affordability”, explains Acharya. Apart from the cost, the other challenge is to convince people to make that shift from a car to a bus. She feels the need of the hour is to be able to convert a user who is ready to pay for a car, to choose the bus. That is only possible if the bus can “give you that same level of comfort and luxury that they feel inside their own car. ”

Most of the public buses in India are run by State Road Transport Undertakings and given their stretched finances and the steep cost, “CESL is adopting a different business model,” elaborates Acharya. Instead of the State Transport buying the buses outright, they are now buying a service.So instead of incurring any upfront cost, they put the money in two-month escrow and this helps rationalise the prices that is now paid over 12 years on per kilometre usage.

CESL to tender out 10,000 more buses by FY2023-end

For Acharya, in the given context, the tenders serve as the milestone to assess India’s progress, especially in the sustainable shared mobility space. She expects to launch another tender of 4500-5000 buses and believes that it is possible that 10,000 buses are “ tendered out between now and March.” She believes this is the pace that will help India achieve its long-term targets.

That said, building effective charging infrastructure is the way forward because “This range anxiety is a real thing. And the human mind is just really affected with that,” Acharya admits. In this context, CESL has already initiated work on setting up 810 charging stations for EVs spread across 16 highways and expressways covering more than 10,000 kilometres. According to Acharya, “to push adoption, we’ve got to keep our people and their minds at peace.”

Cost consideration

That leads us to the next aspect- the cost factor. This is not just limited to procuring a bus but also running it. In the Indian context, it is again a multi-pronged problem because a developing nation like us is still deeply dependent on coal-generated electricity.

So how does the cost factor add up and does it really make either environment or economic sense to go green in current dynamics? Renewables are no doubt the choice of future but how supportive is the present infrastructure? This is where legacy factors kick in. For example there is space limitation across India cities to generate all the power required through solar energy.

The option then is to buy renewables through open access. However, in doing so one ends up paying cross-subsidy surcharges, grid charges and finally the payment to the grid is pretty much what’s being paid for conventional power supply, or even more in case of Delhi. This is because, “our legacy is coming in, in the way in some cases, and it shouldn’t be in even one case, because there’s every desire to make public transport green, there’s no lack of desire right now that we have to find a way to overcome some of our legacy legacy issues,” points out Acharya.

Therefore, how exactly is India poised to meet its nationally determined contributions or NDCs? Acharya points out that a recently released international study on how countries are doing with their NDCs, “India is ahead of its NDC. So we tend to be a little harsh on ourselves domestically, which is good. But I think we’re okay, we’re on our way. But I must say it’s not without its challenges.” She signed off on an optimistic note outling that despite challenges around, “we’re working on it, but it’s again unprecedented plus there are legacy problems. So we’ve got to also fix some of the policy parts, which is happening.”