EkoTejas ties up with SBI insurance, Bajaj Allianz for EV financing solutions

EkoTejas, an Andhra Pradesh-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has tied up with Bajaj Allianz, SBI insurance and others to offer EV financing solutions. The company has announced that it has recently partnered with seven financial institutions, insurance providers and NBFCs (non-banking financial institutions) including Bajaj Finance, TJSB Bank, Shriram Insurance, SBI insurance and Bajaj Allianz.

With these partnerships, EkoTejas says that it is helping customers buy electric two and three-wheeler EVs with affordability. The company claims that it has an established dealer presence in about ten states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Commenting on the announcement, K Venkatesh, Co-founder of EkoTejas, said, “We are trying to normalize having electric vehicles in every home. With all these added benefits, we are sure EVs will be well accepted widely among Indian consumers.” He added, “This year’s Union Budget will help the EV industry move forward on its way towards faster adoption of EVs.”

Ekotejas plans to launch their high-speed motorcycle ‘E-Dyroth’ this year. According to the company, this electric motorcycle will be the first of its kind in the EV segment. The vehicle will have a top speed of 100 kmph, which can be achieved with its 4 kW high RPM mid-drive electric motor.