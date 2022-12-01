EKA Mobility to use American Axle’s e-Beam tech for electric CVs

EKA Mobility, part of Pinnacle Industries has collaborated with American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), a leading global tier supplier of driveline and metal forming technologies to incorporate AAM’s e-Beam axle in its 2.5-tonne battery electric commercial vehicle.

The EV company says the collaboration will enhance its battery-electric commercial vehicle portfolio through the use of AAM’s industry-leading components and technologies. The partnership will accelerate the development of efficient, sustainable, reliable, and profitable electric light commercial vehicles globally, and will extend EKA’s soon-to-be-launched 2.5-tonne small commercial vehicle.

“We are delighted to collaborate with AAM as one of our key partners in bringing our new energy commercial electric vehicles to market,” said Dr Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries.

David C Dauch, Chairman and CEO, American Axle & Manufacturing said, “AAM continues to grow our electric propulsion business with strategic opportunities in new markets with new customers like EKA. Our goal is to be a key OEM partner in electric propulsion from components to full systems.”

At present, EKA Mobility is introducing a 9-meter electric bus for public transportation. The company claims the product is completely designed and manufactured in India, received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI. The first vehicles will be on the roads soon. The company also plans to launch a range of light commercial vehicles that will offer a 50-percent reduction in the total cost of ownership.