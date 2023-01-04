EKA Mobility, Shuzlan Energy to expand EV charging infrastructure

EKA Mobility, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries has announced entering a collaboration with Mumbai-based Shuzlan Energy, a growing charging infrastructure provider, to provide a safe, convenient, and accessible EV charging infrastructure and advanced charging stations to its customers for public transportation across India.

Under the collaboration, Shuzlan Energy will be one of the official electric charging solution providers for EKA’s 9-meter buses, to set up ARAI & OCPP certified stations of 30kW, 60kW, and 120kW for institutional customers across the country.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “As we move towards green mobility, our solutions are at the leading edge to help cities around the country to discover the value of electrification and ensure a smooth transition by enabling a strong, reliable and sustainable ecosystem.”

He added, “Our partnership with Shuzlan Energy will strengthen the charging infrastructure for our e-buses, allowing customers to electrify their fleets rapidly and more conveniently. We look forward to providing a wide range of necessary solutions and technologies in an integrated, streamlined, and operationally efficient way to democratize EVs with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) solutions, and sustainable ecosystems.”

Speaking on the partnership, Shuel Bhamla, Director, Shuzlan Energy, said, “We are overjoyed to partner with EKA Mobility on this green venture. We are on a mission to deliver sustainably smart e-mobility solutions through our charging stations. We have also started the deployment of charging stations in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. And by 2024 we aim to deploy 10,000 charging stations across Pan India. As an ever-growing charging point operator, we are committed to building an ecosystem of reliable AC & DC chargers in India that will revolutionize e-mobility across the country.”

EKA’s recently launched 9-meter electric bus provides a platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities. The product, completely designed & manufactured in India, received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI. The electric buses can seat 31 passengers and a driver while offering a range of 200km on a full charge.