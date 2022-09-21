EKA Mobility partners with goEgoNetwork for setting up EV charging infrastructure

EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with goEgoNetwork.

Through this collaboration, the partners target a well-connected EV charging infrastructure and advanced charging stations to its customers.

As per the mutual agreement, goEgoNetwork will now be the official electric charging solution provider for EKA’s 9-meter buses, to set up ARAI and OCPP certified stations of 30kW, 60kW, and 120kW for the institutional customers across the country.

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “With EKA, we’ve been striving to set up a robust, efficient & reliable EV ecosystem to achieve India’s aspirational net-zero emissions goal. Our collaboration with goEgoNetwork ensures a fast-charging network for institutional customers of our 9-meter e-buses across the nation.”

Rishi Bagla, Director, goEgoNetwork, said, “Our passenger EV charging network has been growing quickly. Our recent tie-up with EKA Mobility is a testimony to the fact that our charging solutions are universal and can be used by all types and sizes of EVs currently available in the market.”

EKA’s 9-meter electric bus provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers.

According to the partners, their products are completely designed and manufactured in India, recently received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI, and the first batch will be soon deployed on roads. With a capacity to seat 31 passengers and a driver, along with a standing capacity, EKA’s electric bus offers a 200-kilometer range on a single charge.