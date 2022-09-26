EKA Mobility appoints Anil Baliga as President

EKA Mobility, an electric vehicles and technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, announced the appointment of B Anil Baliga as the President.

B Anil Baliga, a skilled business leader and an industry veteran with a rich and extensive experience of 40+ years in the automotive industry assumed the role of President at EKA Mobility recently and will lead the electric vehicle company’s expansion. He will be reporting directly to the Founder & Chairman of EKA, Dr. Sudhir Mehta.

B Anil Baliga is the former Executive Vice President of Bus & Applications, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV). During his tenure at VECV, Baliga was responsible for setting up the truck facility, transfer of technology, and capacity expansion. He also successfully established a bus manufacturing plant and led specific applications developed for commercial trucks in various segments at VECV.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman of EKA Mobility said, “I am delighted to be welcoming B Anil Baliga joins us at an exciting juncture as we begin to roll out our first batch of electric buses, expand our manufacturing footprints, and venture into the electric LCV range.”

B Anil Baliga is an engineer by qualification from the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra. His insights include application development for commercial trucks in various segments, high-end customised buses and ambulances, technology development, business development, project, and asset management.

At EKA, he will be focusing on commercial electric vehicles ranging from three-wheelers, LCV Trucks in the sub-three-ton range, a full range of buses from 9 meters to 13.5 meters, and addressing all segments of commuters. Given his expertise and experience, he will closely work on installing a manufacturing unit, capable of manufacturing the complete range with a high level of relevant automation and IT integration leveraging Industry 4.0 and IoT.

Developing a range of applications to address customers segments, aftermarket with a centralised online tracking system to maximise vehicle uptime in the field, leveraging AI and diagnostics, backward integration of critical aggregates, mostly electric to supplement cost and support the “Make in India” initiative, will be some other key areas Baliga will be actively involved in at EKA.