Eicher Motor clocks record Q2 revenue on robust motorcycle and commercial vehicle sales

Commercial vehicle and two-wheeler major Eicher Motors reported its best-ever quarterly results in Q2 FY2023 with revenue of Rs 3,519 crore, up 56.4 percent, as compared to Rs 2,250 crore for the same period last year. The profit after tax came at Rs 657 crore (+76.1% YoY), compared to Rs 373 crore last year.

During the period the company sold 203,451 motorcycles, an increase of 64.7% from 123,515 motorcycles.

Siddhartha Lal, MD, Eicher Motors said, “At the halfway mark, our overall performance has been very encouraging, we have witnessed great uptick in the momentum with launch of new Hunter 350. Further we have showcased our new cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA just earlier this week. On the commercial vehicles side, VECV delivered its first large order of 40 Skyline Pro E electric buses to the city of Chandigarh. During the quarter we also strengthened our market share in the Heavy Duty trucks and buses segment while launching a slate of new products and improving our distribution reach.”

B Govindarajan, CEO – Royal Enfield and Wholetime Director, Eicher Motors said, “ Our newest motorcycle on the block – the remixed Roadster, Hunter 350 – has seen extremely positive consumer response. We have registered healthy growth in the festive season and are confident of continuing this trend over the next quarter as well. In October we registered our highest ever sales in a month with 80,792 motorcycles and growth of 79% over the same period last year.”

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles added, “During the second quarter VECV strengthened market share particularly in heavy-duty truck and bus segments for both Eicher and Volvo brands. We continued to expand our product range to meet the customer needs in various truck and bus applications for both domestic and export markets.”

In terms of capex plans, the company says it has already invested Rs 300 crore out of the Rs 750 crore earmarked for the year as part of its long-term initiatives.

Going forward, the CV industry has been progressing well and the Indian economy looks to be progressing well which augments well for the M&HCV industry.

According to Aggarwal, the challenge for the CV industry could be poised from inflation and high-interest rate. But with the economic outlook for the country being positive and the GDP expected to grow by 7% means the trucking segment will continue to grow.

He believes that the pent-up demand and more productivity will further lead to an improvement in demand for CVs.