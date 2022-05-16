Eicher launches Prima G3 Series range of tractors

Eicher Tractors, a part of Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), has launched its G3 Series tractors in India. This new premium range of tractors comes with 40 – 60 Hp engines.



The Prima G3 series features an aerodynamic hood design with a one-touch front open feature for the single-piece bonnet. The tractor comes with a high-torque liquid-cooled engine and a new multi-speed PTO that provides 4 different modes, making the Prima G3 compatible with multiple agricultural and commercial applications.

Mallika Srinivasan, CMD, TAFE said, “The launch of the Prima G3, brings to the progressive farmers of a modern India, more productivity, comfort and ease to match their new aspirations, and offers an enhanced value proposition that Eicher has always promised.”

Dr Lakshmi Venu, DMD, TAFE Motors and Tractors said, “Young and progressive farmers of India are seeking to maximise returns from farming operations while focusing on technology and agri-tech solutions, and this is where the Prima G3 would be ideal.”

At present, TAFE manufactures tractors that have both, air and liquid-cooled engines and markets them under four of its brands, Massey Ferguson, TAFE, Eicher, and the Serbian tractor and agricultural equipment brand, Industrija Mašina i Traktora (IMT).