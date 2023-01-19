EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor takes over as chief of CESL

In key appointment, the Chief Executive Officer of EESL, Vishal Kapoor has taken over as the additional charge of CEO of Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of EESL looking after the business portfolios of Electric mobility, carbon financing and battery energy storage.

After his taking over the reins of CESL, Kapoor said, “The National Electric Bus Program (NEBP) has a target to deploy 50,000 e-buses across the country and is envisioned to aggregate robust demand from the State Transport Undertakings (STUs). I would steer my teams at CESL towards achieving the targets set under the NEBP and take forward the e-mobility initiatives that CESL has successfully brought to national saliency in the past as a part of India’s march through the energy transition progress.”

Earlier last week, CESL floated the second tender for 5,450 electric buses under the National Electric Bus Program. Overall, this is the third tender by CESL in less than 15 months, with a total cumulative volume of 16,590 eBuses, equivalent to 33 percent of the target given to CESL. Three states are covered including Delhi, Kerala and Telangana.

The first phase of NEBP include seven states for deployment of electric buses – Delhi, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat (Surat), Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka (North-West).