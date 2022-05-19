Ecom Express sees over 55,000 registrations for its delivery partner program

Ecom Express, a technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions start-up in the e-commerce industry has announced that it has crossed 55,000 registration on its dedicated app ‘Ecom Sanjeev’ to onboard delivery partners since its launch in September 2021.

The company’s delivery partner program aims to create part-time work opportunities for individuals with the option of flexible timings to maximise their earnings by delivering e-commerce shipments to customers. It claims that delivery Partners working through Ecom Express’ gig model can earn anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

It has received close to 60 percent of registrations from Tier 4 cities and towns, which it says indicates massive affinity for gig opportunities in those areas. The top 10 cities/towns with the highest registrations include from Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Gurugram and Patna among others.

In Maharashtra, close to 10,000 gig-workers have registered for part time engagement as delivery partners with Ecom Express. Most of the registrations have been from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nasik among other cities.

Saurabh Deep Singla, Chief People Officer, Ecom Express said, “Since the launch of our ESP program last year, we have created opportunities for students, homemakers and individuals looking to supplement and maximise their income by delivering e-commerce shipments during their spare time. This flagship program, besides empowering gig workforce, also helped the company to scale their delivery capabilities in assuring speed, reliability, and effective logistics solutions to deliver online-ordered products at end-customers’ doorstep safely.”

As part of health benefits, the start-up has announced provision of accidental insurance of Rs 2 lakh to safeguard delivery partners from any mishaps, besides offering a host of other benefits, including attendance bonus depending on their work continuity. Referral programs are run from time to time to expand the delivery partner base while rewarding the existing partners.