Eccentric Engine eyes global markets with the launch of Virtual Retail Cloud

Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, in its digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a global footprint. The company is now gearing up to deliver its flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to US dealerships.

A McKinsey Automotive report estimates that more than 25% of the current US$ 3 trillion new cars market is set to go virtual by 2025 globally.

The company is now registered as Eccentric Inc. in the US (known as Eccentric Engine in India) and plans for deep investments in industry-agnostic virtual tools, which are being deployed first for automotive retail in the US starting this month.

The first showcase of its new metaverse tech is being demonstrated at the upcoming North American Dealer Association (NADA) conference that attracts top dealers and auto OEMs from North America, from January 26-29, in Dallas.

The new indigenous platform of Eccentric Engine went borderless on December 7, 2022, with ‘The Citroenzing 3’ launch in Indonesia for the Stellantis NV and its local dealer partner PT Indomobile Wahana, a subsidiary of Indomobil Group. OEMs or dealers in Japan, Indonesia, South Africa and Oman are deploying the virtual retailing ecosystem with select dealers and OEM partners.

Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Eccentric Engine added, “We are excited about the new growth path of Eccentric Engine that is transforming the company to become a global player. We look forward to extending the best of virtual retailing to our OEM & Dealer partners across the world. By Virtual Retail Cloud, we welcome new car dealers across North America to adopt a scalable and cutting-edge retail experience”

The US market is experiencing a sea of concepts in automotive retail and metaverse, of which, several concepts were featured at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas, NV, USA earlier in the month. At the 2023 NADA Show, Eccentric Inc. will demonstrate ready-to-use solutions on how virtual retailing, which encompasses 3D & AR-VR, can be deployed at scale for North American dealerships.

Eccentric Inc. has signed up two new customers in the Bay Area – Stevens Creek VW (American Motors Group) and Dublin Cadillac (California Automotive Retailing Group). The 3D platform will allow dealerships to design unique virtual retail interfaces to help buyers explore cars and make informed decisions.

Dealerships in India are foundational in exploring a suite of virtual retail immersive technologies rolled out by Eccentric Engine. Eccentric Engine plans to leverage the millions of interactions it registers on its platform to obtain unique customer insights and build several use cases.