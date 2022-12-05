eBikeGo to launch customised electric two-wheelers solutions across resorts, tourist destinations

eBikeGo, an electric two-wheelers mobility platform, is going to launch a new business model “Float by eBikeGo” wherein the company will be transforming tourism through introduction of electric 2-wheelers for the travellers in various hotels and resorts in touristic destinations.

The company stated that it has decided to partner with leading brands in hotels and resorts to make available self-driven 2-wheelers within the package across 5 metros i.e. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to start with and the company will reach 30 more cities by the end of next year.

These smart vehicles can be directly booked through a QR Scan. eBikeGo will start providing this service to travellers with effect from January 2023 onwards. And its official launch will be done during the FRO Expo 2022 organised by Franchise India to be held at Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, Mumbai on 2nd and 3rd December 2022.

Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo said, “People who are travelling to a particular city will find it extremely convenient to travel across the city as he/she has access to the ecosystems as well as private vehicles.”

Khan also added “There will be a package which will offer you a personal vehicle, navigation app (for place to visit) and discount coupons (restaurants, bakeries, spa, shopping, etc.).”

eBikeGo will also provide another value added service like the travel guide inside the navigation app which will direct one to the choicest places within and around the city.