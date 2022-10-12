eBikeGo appoints Ivan Contreras as CEO of its subsidiary in Europe

eBikeGo, an Indian electric two-wheeler mobility platform, is going global through its fully-owned subsidiary in Europe (eBikeGo EU). The company has appointed Ivan Contrerasas the CEO to lead its international expansion. eBikeGo’s European subsidiary will be engaged in international sales of Muvi and Velocipedo. “With his proven vigour and industry expertise, Ivan Contreras will be coordinating the international expansion strategy,” the company said in a press release.

“Ivan’s incorporation to eBikeGo, together with the success of the financing obtained, is a definitive boost to the growth of the company as now we are a step closer to our vision. Experienced leadership is the key to any investment and we see that Contreras is the ideal choice to materialize our international expansion process,” said Dr Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

Ivan Contreras affirms his signing with eBikeGo, “I am happy to take up this strategic role and lead eBikeGo Europe. I see it as a natural extension of my mission, Muvi being my brainchild at Torrot. I am also excited to oversee the development process of Velocipedo in Europe as it motivates me to be able to contribute with my knowledge, experience and international connections to take eBikeGo to its next stage.”

He further added, “Together, with the trust of partners, eBikeGo will become a global leader in the electric mobility space.” eBikeGo has recently also closed a financing round of $5 mn through Indian & international investors. With this capital inflow, the company plans to ensure the effective execution of its business plan, within which internationalisation is a fundamental factor.