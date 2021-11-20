eBikeGo acquires rights to manufacture smart electric trike ‘Velocipedo’ in India

eBikeGo has acquired the rights to manufacture electric trike ‘Velocipedo’ in India. The Velocipedo is claimed to be the world’s first smart electric trike to offer a range of 200 km on a single charge and it has a top speed of 95 kmph.

eBikeGo, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler mobility platforms, has acquired the rights to manufacture the smart electric trike ‘Velocipedo’. The company has recently announced that they have acquired the manufacturing rights from Torrot, a leading Spanish automotive company. Velocipedo is claimed to be the world’s first smart electric trike to offer a range of 200 km on a single charge and it has some other interesting on-paper specifications too.

With the acquisition of the manufacturing rights of Velocipedo, eBikeGo plans to enter the luxury electric three-wheeler industry. It will address a niche in the Indian electric mobility segment. The company says that Velocipedo will provide all of the benefits of an electric scooter to the consumers but in a more secure and handy way. This three-wheeled electric vehicle has also bagged the internationally-coveted RedDot Design Award.

Talking about its design, the Velocipedo gets two wheels at the front and one at the rear wheel. It also has a carbon fibre roof that serves as a roll cage for the occupants. Its production will begin next year in Pune and this electric trike will be made available in three variants: a personal vehicle, trick taxi, and a cargo vehicle. The basic model will be able to accommodate two people and it will have a top speed of 95 kmph. Moreover, this electric trike will offer a range of 200 kilometres on a single charge and it will take 1.5 hours (on a 220V outlet) to fully charge the vehicle.

Commenting on the same Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo said, “We are extremely happy to have acquired one of the leading international automotive companies for the manufacturing of Electric Trike Velocipedo in the Indian Market, pertaining to the requirement of Indian consumers and infrastructure. This acquisition will put the Indian EV industry on the global map. The future of mobility is electric and the post-covid world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, three-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and will empower every consumer.”

