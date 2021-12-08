eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

eBikeGo has acquired the license rights to manufacture ‘Muvi’ electric scooters, owned by a Spanish company named Torrot. eBikeGo will manufacture the scooters in India, with an aim to capture 5% of the worldwide two-wheeled electric vehicle market.

eBikeGo, the Indian electric two-wheeler mobility platform, has acquired the manufacturing and marketing rights for Muvi, an electric scooter owned by the Spanish company named Tarrot. The company is looking to manufacture the scooter in India and sell it in the country, as well as in global markets. With the new acquisition, eBikeGo is aiming at capturing 5% of the worldwide two-wheeled electric vehicle market.

The Muvi is an IoT and AI-enabled electric vehicle that can be monitored via a smartphone. The Muvi also gets a portable battery, making it easy to swap it out for a fully-charged battery at dedicated stations. Also, Torrot has invested largely in R&D since 2015, keeping the necessity to cater to a global market and has developed and sold 30,000 units in Europe.

The Muvi weighs 83kgs, making it a practical scooter. The scooter comes with a 3Kw battery, which is as good as a 125 cc ICE scooter. As per eBikeGo, the Muvi can offer a range of 100 km on a full charge in Eco mode, while attaining a top speed of 60km/h. This puts the Muvi right in the line of the recently-launched Bounce Infinity E1, which offers the same battery swapping possibilities, top speed and range.

“We are extremely happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing ‘Muvi’, one of the leading electric vehicles from renowned international automotive company Torrot in India. Talking about facts, approx. 25 million two-wheelers are sold every year in India alone. Out of which, electric two-wheelers only constitute a small fragment (0.3 %). This fraction has been constantly observed throughout the last 6 years which heavily indicates the lack of market acceptance. Presently, the major issue is that customer-centric approach is lacking,” said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

He added, “We are certain thatEmissionsonal vehicles, which are the sole cause of Carbon Emission, can be easily and effectively replaced by Muvi. This will greatly help us to broaden our horizons and to further become the front-runner of electric mobility adoption in the country. Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence.”

