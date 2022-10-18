Eaton launches new EV charging infra and battery energy storage solutions

Global power management company Eaton has announced the launch of new power management solutions, which it says will support Asia Pacific’s (APAC)’s green energy transition. This includes a suite of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) solutions as well as its xStorage range of battery energy storage systems (BESS) designed for APAC’s unique business and operational environment.

With the electrification of the economy, and the emergence of new opportunities for businesses and consumers to produce their own energy and export it back to the grid, energy will flow through the grid in more directions and through more devices than before.

Jimmy Yam, VP – East Asia, Eaton said, “When we incorporate renewable energy into the grid, one key challenge is balancing its variability against always-on demand. Flexible, intelligent power systems will be key to making a more sustainable future a reality. Beyond ensuring power reliability and managing costs, such solutions can help businesses navigate the transitional challenges of adopting greener alternatives – be it meeting evolving regulations and preparing for future shifts in demand.”

As part of its broader energy transition mission, Eaton has also entered into a new partnership under Singapore’s Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT), to drive the development of innovative and sustainable solutions for data centres in the tropics.

Yam added, “Our latest energy transition solutions cater to the issues businesses face in the necessary shift towards a low-carbon future. With these solutions, and through continued collaboration with the broader industry, we hope to empower more organisations in APAC to participate in the energy transition through them.”

Through Eaton’s Everything as a Grid approach to the energy transition, different stakeholders will be able to play a role in generating, balancing, storing and distributing electricity – which are historically done by utilities. These include residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) properties, such as data centres, factories and electric vehicle (EV) transport operators.

The company says fuelled by maturing sustainable development policies and government incentives, EV ownership has become more prevalent in recent years. Policymakers worldwide are recognising the importance of having reliable and accessible EV charging infrastructure in place to support growing EV adoption.

Within APAC, countries have stepped up their carbon emission commitments by pushing forward with sustainable transportation and mobility policies.

To help building owners and developers prepare for emerging regulations and future demand, Eaton says it has introduced a comprehensive suite of EVCI power management and digital management solutions in APAC. Building upon existing technology and insights garnered from Eaton’s experience in Europe and America, and tailored to meet the unique needs and opportunities within APAC, this latest suite of EVCI solutions helps building managers and EV fleet operators seamlessly and flexibly operate EV infrastructures.