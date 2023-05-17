scorecardresearch
e-Sprinto to hire over 100 employees by 2023 end

The recruitment drive will be conducted for both the Head Office and Factory locations of e-Sprinto.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
e sprinto hiring

e-Sprinto, the electric two-wheeler brand, has announced aggressive plans to gear up for an anticipated 100 percent expansion in its talent pool by the close of 2023. The current full-time workforce strength of e-Sprinto is 50, and the scheduled hiring initiative will propel the EV two-wheeler brand beyond the significant milestone of employing over 100 individuals.

The brand has been strengthening its workforce across all verticals and the planned recruitment initiative will primarily concentrate on augmenting personnel in New Product Development and Sales departments, vital areas driving the brand’s future success.

Commenting on the hiring targets Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director – e-Sprinto said “Through this hiring initiative, we fortify our foundation, laying the groundwork for an era of boundless growth, fueled by the collective brilliance of our exceptional team. Moreover, this ambitious recruitment drive not only exemplifies our dedication to attracting the brightest minds but also underscores our unwavering pursuit of an extraordinary work culture. By fostering an ecosystem of growth and empowerment, we create an environment where innovation thrives and boundaries cease to exist.”

The recruitment drive will be conducted for both the Head Office and Factory locations of e-Sprinto, strategically positioned in New Delhi and Haryana, respectively, to cater to various aspects of the company’s operations.

Electric vehicles

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 10:40 IST

Stock Market