E-mobility startup Indeanta raises Rs 1.1 crore in bridge round funding

Indeanta, the Electric mobility start-up raises $150,000 (~Rs 1.1 crore) from IvyGrowth Associates and a network of Angel Investors. The round was led by Prateek Toshniwal, Mehul Shah, Nine Spar, and others. The fundraise represents a bridge round in its ongoing pre-series A round.

Indeanta began its operation in December 2020 with its in-campus mobility services. These services include electric buggies, electric motor scooters, electric bicycles for the in-campus commute and electric cars.

Indeanta is in the process of signing MoUs with e-commerce companies to provide upwards of 15,000 three-wheelers and light commercial trucks used for deliveries across multiple cities in India over the next 3 Years.

Dr Aaron D’souza, the founder of Indeanta said, “At Indeanta, we firmly believe that Electric Mobility as a Service (EMaaS)is a vastly underserved sector. The Electric Mobility space is crowded with OEMs, component suppliers and technology enablers; however, the service industry is where the change is taking place. One cannot go without the other. We are glad the investors have extended their trust, financial support and mentorship towards us. This certainly will help us achieve our ambitious plans in the pipeline.”

Prateek Toshniwal, Co-founder, IVY Growth Associates said, “Considering the EV space growth and the In campus demand in institutes, Indeanta will be a company to look for in the future. Dr Aaron D’souza is one of the most passionate founders and will be leading this journey in the decade ahead.”

The funds raised will be used to hire talent to help expand the business both in India and abroad. A part of the fund will also be used to strengthen the technology platform, onboard OEMs with leasing plans, and focus on innovation and improvements in battery technology, V2G(Vehicle to grid technology) and smart charging infrastructure.