e-Ashwa Automotive opens 200th multi-brand EV dealership in India: All details

e-Ashwa Automotive has achieved the milestone of 200+ multi-brand EV dealership stores in India on the eve of World EV Day 2021. The company says that it has been launching an average of 30 to 40 EV dealership stores every month especially during the post-pandemic period as the demand for eco-friendly and affordable mobility solutions significantly increased. Established in February 2018, e-Ashwa Automotive sells a wide range of vehicles in both electric 2-wheelers and electric 3-wheelers categories. From e-scooters, e-rickshaw, e-auto to e-loaders, the company says that it has been steadily growing and catering to the changing market needs.

e-Ashwa Automotive started its manufacturing facility in June 2019 and launched its first dealership in August 2019. Today it has a presence in 19 states and focuses on catering to the masses and small businesses primarily. The company says that it has assembly units in all 19 states to support the local dealers to fast track and fulfill customer demand in a short span of time.

Speaking on this milestone, Vikas Gupta, Founder & CEO, e-Ashwa Automotive Private Limited, said while the company reached its 100 dealership stores in close to 2 years, it took just 2 months for the next 100 stores. The brand opened the first dealer store in August 2019, the 100th store in June 2021, and the 200th store came up in September 2021 on the eve of World EV Day 2021. He added that as the company strives to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to the masses, it is heartening to see responses from both B2B and B2C customers for the brand’s wide range of EV products.

Gupta says that the brand’s vision is to provide smooth last-mile connectivity to people and small businesses and contribute to the government’s mission of making India the EV hub of the world. He also stated that e-Ashwa Automotive is supporting the government’s mission to electrify India and helping auto drivers and small businesses with better livelihood options through electric rickshaws and consumers through affordable e-scooters.

