Turtlefin, a insurtech platform has partnered automobile e-commerce platform for buying and selling of used and new cars Droom Technologies, to provide motor vehicle insurance services.

Through this strategic partnership, Turtlefin will extend an option of availing comprehensive motor insurance products to Droom’s customers buying two- and four-wheeler vehicles online. While Droom will leverage Turtlefin’s One API product and power its interface (consumer app and website) thus providing premiums from all the top insurers available in India to its customers and showcase the best possible vehicle insurance options in just a click.

Turtlefin says it will be able to assess risks more intelligently and provide real-time fact-checking and auto insurance quotations, providing a seamless customer experience. The partnership will be valid for 3 years and will be mutually beneficial for both the brands.

Droom customers will get specially curated offerings from Turtlefin with a suite of benefits along with additional covers for vehicles from varied insurance companies. The customers will get a seamless single point online insurance service to compare and select an insurance cover, compare costs that meets their specific requirements.

Amreesh Kher, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer, Turtlefin said, “The strategic partnership between Turtlefin and Droom Technologies will bring together our proprietary Insurtech stack and Droom’s unique play in the automobile e-commerce sector.”

Sandeep Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, Droom Technologies said, “We are trying to build an entire AI and technology-based ecosystem for seamless buying and selling of used and new vehicles and services.”

At present, Droom says it provides the largest selection of automobiles which includes – cars, scooters, motorcycles, trucks, tractors, planes, and yachts. It is present in all the segments ranging from mass, mid, premium, and luxury segments and is the only platform to penetrate tier 1,2,3, and 4 cities.