Dr Andy Palmer steps down as Switch Mobility CEO, Mahesh Babu takes charge

Switch Mobility, the EV subsidiary of Hinduja flagship Ashok Leyland has announced senior level organizational changes. Dr Andy Palmer is stepping down as Vice Chairman and CEO for personal reasons and Mahesh Babu will now be the CEO of Switch. Dheeraj Hinduja will be assuming the role of Executive Chairman, immediately.

Sharing his thoughts, Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Switch Mobility said, “I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership. Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe.”

Switch has been successful in establishing a name and a platform as a credible EV manufacturer in the industry in India and the UK. Switch has a competitive product range, notably the double deck bus. For the European market, a new 12m bus, E1, is planned to be introduced in 2023.

The company has been receiving good response with a number of state transport undertakings (STUs) in showing keen interest in its deployment in their public transport system. Switch EiV 22, India’s first electric double decker was well-received when it was rolled out in Mumbai a few months ago.

Its electric buses are also a part of the 300 strong electric bus order and would be inducted into the Bengaluru city transport fleet, BMTC to cater to the people of Bengaluru. Switch Mobility will supply, operate and maintain the 300 Switch EiV 12 standard electric buses.