Diwali special auction by Shriram Automall for pre-owned vehicles and equipments

Shriram Automall, marketplace for re-owned Vehicles and Equipment is organising a week long Mega Diwali auction for pre-owned vehicles and equipment at its 120 auction centres across the country from October 17-22, 2022

Shriram Automall’s main aim to organise this mega auction for used vehicles and equipment is to serve a wider audience through it’s automall centres across 120 locations and to offer convenience to buyers near their location and to continue immaculate customer service through unique and exclusive platforms for acquisition and disposal of pre-owned vehicles and equipment.

Sameer Malhotra, Director & CEO, Shriram Automall said, “It is a cheerful experience to deliver pre-used vehicles and equipment to our enhanced customers and provide hassle-free services to fulfil the requirements of all our customers in the used vehicles and equipment industry. ”

Shriram Automall has more than 100 auto malls in various parts of the country conducting more than 3,000 bidding events every month. It makes the company a great place to quickly buy or sell pre-owned vehicles and equipment across all segments.

A wide range of pre-owned cars, different types of commercial vehicles, construction equipment, farm equipment, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and more will be on offer.

