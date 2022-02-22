DICV partners CERO to help customers scrap CVs, buy BharatBenz trucks

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has partnered with CERO to scrap their end-of-life (ELV) commercial vehicles and replace them with new BharatBenz trucks.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Germany’s Daimler Truck AG, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with CERO, a scrappage & steel recycling facility owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling (MMRPL). The partnership will offer support and hassle-free service to owners, helping them to scrap their end-of-life (ELV) commercial vehicles (CVs) and replace them with new BharatBenz trucks. DICV aims to provide an end-to-end solution to customers for scrapping their old trucks right from the process of vehicle valuation up until the receipt of a CoD (certificate of deposit). CERO is India’s first organised automobile recycling initiative, introduced to reduce carbon footprint using eco-friendly methods of recycling metals from ELVs.

Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, DICV, said, “Scrappage is an important step towards reducing carbon footprint and old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads, which is the need of the hour. This is an opportunity for customers to replace their old fleet with new, BSVI BharatBenz trucks, manufactured locally in India with a high standard of safety, quality, comfort and state of the art technology. We see great potential for new truck sales with the effective implementation of the scrappage policy.”

According to DICV, scrappage is an eco-friendly way to acquire new fleets with modern technology that will deliver better fuel efficiency, reliability and lower cost of ownership.

Sumit Issar, MD of Mahindra Intertrade and director at MMRPL, said, “We would like to congratulate DICV for taking up this initiative proactively. CERO is India’s first government-authorised recycler for motor vehicles built on the PPP model, focused on achieving zero pollution while vehicle recycling. We have presence in 20-plus cities across the country. Further, CERO has plans to have presence in over 30 cities within the next 8-10 months. The arrangement with DICV is going to focus on making the entire process hassle free for customers and strengthen the reach and benefit all the customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles and replacing them with DICV vehicles.”

BharatBenz dealerships can now take advantage of CERO’s platform in scrapping customers’ ELVs. The dealership teams have gone through rigorous training and documentation support to ensure smooth operations. This collaborative effort will also enable the dealerships to expand their service base, attract customers and contribute to green initiatives.